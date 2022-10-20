Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

CXM opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,093 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $1,280,000. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 113.2% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

