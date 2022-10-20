Barry Canton Sells 215,948 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,164,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,930,835.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302,509 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $52,022,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

