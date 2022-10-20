Cwm LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

