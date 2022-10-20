Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,830.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,527.21 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,612.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,474.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

