Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. CX Institutional increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $145.14 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

