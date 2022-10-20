Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 16,598 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $171,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,283,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,161,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,711,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.03.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
InvenTrust Properties Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
