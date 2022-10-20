Cwm LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $171.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.