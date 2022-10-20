Cwm LLC Invests $411,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.