National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 158,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 150,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,252,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 99,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

F.N.B. Price Performance

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.05.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

