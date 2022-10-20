National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 158,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 150,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,252,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 99,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.
Insider Activity at F.N.B.
F.N.B. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.05.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.
F.N.B. Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F.N.B. (FNB)
