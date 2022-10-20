Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after acquiring an additional 205,878 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
