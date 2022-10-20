American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

