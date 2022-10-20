National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

STX stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.