National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 221,519 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 221,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 275,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,915 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.6 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

