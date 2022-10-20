Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AVLR opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

