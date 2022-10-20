National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 13,980 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 953,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 415.3% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 421,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 339,684 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupang by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 36.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Coupang Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.02. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.