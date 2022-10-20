Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $24.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

AXTA stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 92.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 568,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 319,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.