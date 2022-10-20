Bank of America Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $21.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

