Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Griffon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Down 2.7 %

Griffon stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. Griffon had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $768.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.00 million. Research analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

