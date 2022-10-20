Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Denbury by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,743,000 after acquiring an additional 308,968 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in Denbury by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 710,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE DEN opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEN. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

