Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.21.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,846. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

