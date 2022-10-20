AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $213.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $248.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Shares of AVB opened at $173.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.82. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

