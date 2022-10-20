AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.