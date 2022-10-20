Piper Sandler Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $126.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.95.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7,508.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

