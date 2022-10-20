Piper Sandler Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $126.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.
ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.95.
Arista Networks Price Performance
ANET opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7,508.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
