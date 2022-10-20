American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $35.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

