Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $235.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $190.99 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

