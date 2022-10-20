Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,367,000 after buying an additional 148,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 149,733 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

