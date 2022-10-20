JMP Securities Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $75.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

ADC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

