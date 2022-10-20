AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $169.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABC. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of ABC opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

