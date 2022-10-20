AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $169.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

