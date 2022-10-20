Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €296.00 ($302.04) price objective on the stock.

Virbac Stock Performance

VRBCF opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.00 and its 200-day moving average is $401.24. Virbac has a 52-week low of $400.00 and a 52-week high of $400.00.

About Virbac

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion and food-producing animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

