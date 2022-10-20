Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 4.00 target price on the stock.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Trading Up 9.8 %
OTC AASZF opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. Atlantic Sapphire ASA has a fifty-two week low of 0.44 and a fifty-two week high of 5.68.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Company Profile
