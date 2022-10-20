Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 4.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Trading Up 9.8 %

OTC AASZF opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. Atlantic Sapphire ASA has a fifty-two week low of 0.44 and a fifty-two week high of 5.68.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. The company operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). It is involved in the production and sale of salmon. The company operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Sapphire ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Sapphire ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.