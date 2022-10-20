Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) to Hold

Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Atea ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:ATAZF opened at 8.00 on Tuesday. Atea ASA has a 12 month low of 8.00 and a 12 month high of 11.00.
Atea ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.