Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) to Hold

Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:ATAZF opened at 8.00 on Tuesday. Atea ASA has a 12 month low of 8.00 and a 12 month high of 11.00.

Atea ASA provides IT infrastructure and related solutions for businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions. The company offers hardware and software solutions for storing and managing information, as well as tools for virtualization, automation, and security for operating the data center environment; and client hardware, software, and services to the requirements of users, applications, security, networks, and computing environments.

