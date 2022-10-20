Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Sector Perform

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

WFSTF stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

