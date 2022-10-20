Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAEYY stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

