Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.1 %
SMMNY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.23.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
