Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Cut to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 58 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of CHF 118.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 58 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.90.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. Temenos has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.