Morgan Stanley Cuts SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Price Target to CHF 14.50

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 17 to CHF 14.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised SoftwareONE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

SoftwareONE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWONF opened at $11.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

