Reviewing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -11.28% -24.85% 1.33% Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Light & Wonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.05 billion 0.28 -$448.50 million ($3.33) -2.59 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.20 $371.00 million $37.66 1.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.4% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unisys and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00

Unisys presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.62%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Unisys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

