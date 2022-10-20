Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Head to Head Comparison

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -121.31% -54.75% Denali Therapeutics -252.50% -30.06% -20.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Palisade Bio and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 222.30 -$26.62 million $0.78 0.13 Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 70.65 -$290.58 million ($2.32) -12.01

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Palisade Bio and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,821.26%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $74.20, indicating a potential upside of 166.24%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

