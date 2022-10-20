Contrasting ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) and Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and Ventoux CCM Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $5.90 billion 12.18 $230.00 million $0.91 390.59 Ventoux CCM Acquisition N/A N/A $3.84 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Ventoux CCM Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ServiceNow and Ventoux CCM Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 2 3 27 0 2.78 Ventoux CCM Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $567.29, indicating a potential upside of 59.60%.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Ventoux CCM Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 2.79% 7.22% 2.63% Ventoux CCM Acquisition N/A -153.07% -0.16%

Risk & Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Ventoux CCM Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America. The company was formerly known as Chardan Global Acquisition Corp. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

