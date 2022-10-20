CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,018 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CS Disco by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CS Disco by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

LAW stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.54. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

