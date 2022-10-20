Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $149.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $177.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,616.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.