Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT at $114.67

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 123.00 to 114.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

ADEVF stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

