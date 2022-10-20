Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 745,405 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 11.5% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 640.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 658,187 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 6.1 %

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.98. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 108.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

