Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) versus BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Critical Survey

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$100.08 million ($2.53) -8.94 BioCardia $1.01 million 35.52 -$12.62 million ($0.70) -2.89

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -43.38% -38.25% BioCardia -619.91% -126.57% -83.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vaxcyte and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.78%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.78%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Summary

BioCardia beats Vaxcyte on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

