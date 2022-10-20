GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Financial Contrast

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAN and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50 Momentive Global 0 3 4 0 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.78%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $29.21, suggesting a potential upside of 287.46%. Given Momentive Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than GAN.

32.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18% Momentive Global -27.77% -35.46% -12.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $125.43 million 0.64 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -1.35 Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.55 -$123.25 million ($0.87) -8.67

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momentive Global beats GAN on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

