Brokerages Set Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) PT at $14.00

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Absci has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,223.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Absci will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth about $3,292,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth about $621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Absci by 533.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.