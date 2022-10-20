Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Clarivate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Clarivate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.