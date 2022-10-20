ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
ECN Capital Trading Down 5.7 %
ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$947.64 million and a P/E ratio of 34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.73.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,595,097.21. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,595,097.21. Also, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Insiders bought 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 over the last three months.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
