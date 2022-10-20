Stifel Nicolaus Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$61.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

